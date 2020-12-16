Area roundup: Mason City boys take down Fort Dodge

Mason City went 29-for-47 from the free throw line, while Fort Dodge went 24-for-39, in a game filled with foul calls. After falling behind at halftime, 34-24, the Mohawks stormed back with 23 points in the third quarter and 17 in the fourth.

Junior Jada Williams scored a layup and a free throw at the buzzer to send the game into overtime.

"This was a very ragged game with a ton of fouls called and no real flow for either team," Mohawks head coach Curt Klaahsen said. "We fought through adversity all night and gave ourselves chances to win. We play Fort Dodge again right after Christmas so we look forward to seeing who will improve the most over the next few weeks."

Clear Lake 50, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 27: The Clear Lake girls dealt Clarion-Goldfield-Dows its first loss of the season on Tuesday night, as the Lions improved to 6-0 on the season with a 50-27 win.

Junior Jaden Ainley scored a team-high 14 points, while junior Emily Theiss and senior Kaitlyn Vanderploeg each scored 10. Vanderploeg also led the team with eight rebounds.

With the win, Clear Lake improved to 6-0.