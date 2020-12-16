Area roundup: Mason City boys take down Fort Dodge

The Mason City boys basketball team scored an important win on Tuesday night, with a 65-59 victory over Fort Dodge.
The Mohawks were led on offense by junior Corey Miner, who put up 33 points on 11-of-19 shooting, with nine free throws.
Mason City took a 35-29 halftime lead, which held up as the two teams scored an identical 30 points in the second half.
Along with Miner's scoring explosion, junior Brandon Shipman came through with 12 rebounds. Shipman scored 10 points, while junior Isaiah Washington contributed 11.
Four Dodgers scored in double figures. Senior Averey Martin put up 13, while sophomore Javion Jondle put up 12. Junior Carson Peterson and Bradley Vodraska scored 11 and 10 points, respectively.
With the win, the Mohawks improved to 2-3. They will play again on Friday against Ames.
Boys Basketball
Clear Lake 58, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 53: The Clear Lake boys eked out a close win on Tuesday, with a 58-53 win over Clarion-Goldfield-Dows.
The Lions trailed by two points at halftime, 24-22, but scored 21 points in the third quarter to take the late lead. A pair of Lions put up big performances, led by senior Andrew Formanek, with 21 points.
Junior Joe Faber had a career day, scoring 19 points, with give 3-pointers to his name.
Formanek finished with a double-double, after also leading the team with 19 rebounds. Senior Noah Petersen had a team-high seven assists.
The Lions will host Hampton-Dumont-CAL on Friday.
Webster City 58, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 55: The Hampton-Dumont-CAL boys basketball team suffered a close loss on Tuesday night to Webster City, as the Lynx toppled the Bulldogs, 58-55.
With the loss, HDC fell to 1-4 on the season. The Bulldogs will play on Friday at Clear Lake.
North Butler 44, Osage 42: The Osage boys team lost its first game of the season on Tuesday night, as the Bearcats beat the Green Devils, 44-42.
Osage held the lead for most of the game, getting out in front of North Butler 10-4 after the first quarter, and held a one point halftime lead, at 16-15.
In the third, Osage scored 16 to pull out in front by five to start the frame, but the Bearcats outscored the Green Devils in the fourth, 19-10, to take the victory.
Osage senior Eric Bobinet and freshman Max Knudsen scored a team-high 12 points, with Bobinet also leading the team with five rebounds. Junior Tyler Oberfoell has six assists.
The 3-1 Green Devils will host Nashua-Plainfield on Friday.
Lake Mills 70, Eagle Grove 33: The Lake Mills boys basketball team improved its record to a perfect 6-0 with a 70-33 victory on Tuesday night over Eagle Grove. The Bulldogs took a 27-2 lead in the first quarter and led at halftime, 45-13.
In the second half, the Bulldogs outscored the Eagles, 25-20, to secure the commanding win. Senior Dashawn Linnen had another big scoring night, with 24 points, including four 3-pointers. Senior Caleb Bacon had 13 points with a team-high seven rebounds and tied with junior Wyatt Helming with four steals.
Lake Mills is scheduled to host Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on Friday night.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 57, Bishop Garrigan 51: The GHV boys basketball team scored 20 points in the fourth quarter of Tuesday night's game against Bishop Garrigan, to secure a 57-51 victory.
A pair of Cardinals players put up big scoring nights, as seniors Kevin Meyers and senior Zachary Suby scored 19 and 18 points, respectively.
Senor Brody Boehnke had seven rebounds and five assists.
5-0 GHV will play at Lake Mills on Friday night.
West Hancock 53, North Iowa 51: The West Hancock boys basketball team earned a close win over North Iowa on Tuesday night, as the Eagles took down the Bison, 53-51.
With the win, the Eagles improved to 2-3, and will play at Forest City on Friday.
Waverly-Shell Rock 50, Charles City 34: The Charles City boys fell to Waverly-Shell Rock on Tuesday night, 50-34.
Sophomore Chase Low led the Comets with 11 points on 5-of-16 shooting, while Waverly junior Keaton Farmer led the Go-Hawks with 21 points.
Junior Jose Hernandez had a team-high three assists in the game, while senior Jeremiah Chapman and junior Marios Hoefer both had a team-high three rebounds.
The Comets will host Waukon on Friday.
Janesville 72, Riceville 29: After a scoreless first quarter put the Riceville boys in a 19-point hole, it became apparent that Janesville was going to grab the victory.
In the final three quarters, Janesville outscored Riceville, 53-29, as the team snagged a 72-29 win.
Junior Wiley Sherburne led Janesville with 23 points, along with five rebounds and four steals.
Riceville will play on Friday night, at North Tama.
Girls Basketball
Fort Dodge 74, Mason City 71: The Mason City girls basketball team came oh-so-close to its first win of the season on Tuesday night, but were outscored in overtime, 10-7, to fall to 0-5 on the year.
Mason City went 29-for-47 from the free throw line, while Fort Dodge went 24-for-39, in a game filled with foul calls. After falling behind at halftime, 34-24, the Mohawks stormed back with 23 points in the third quarter and 17 in the fourth.
Junior Jada Williams scored a layup and a free throw at the buzzer to send the game into overtime.
"This was a very ragged game with a ton of fouls called and no real flow for either team," Mohawks head coach Curt Klaahsen said. "We fought through adversity all night and gave ourselves chances to win. We play Fort Dodge again right after Christmas so we look forward to seeing who will improve the most over the next few weeks."
Clear Lake 50, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 27: The Clear Lake girls dealt Clarion-Goldfield-Dows its first loss of the season on Tuesday night, as the Lions improved to 6-0 on the season with a 50-27 win.
Junior Jaden Ainley scored a team-high 14 points, while junior Emily Theiss and senior Kaitlyn Vanderploeg each scored 10. Vanderploeg also led the team with eight rebounds.
With the win, Clear Lake improved to 6-0.
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 38, Webster City 36: The Hampton-Dumont-CAL girls team improved to 4-1 on the season with a 38-36 win over Webster City on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs trailed the Lynx at the end of the third quarter, 28-25, but outscored them in the fourth, 12-8, to earn the win.
Senior Leah Kasch had a team-high 15 points for the Lynx.
The Bulldogs will play at Clear Lake on Friday night.
Osage 64, North Butler 13: The Osage girls easily defeated North Butler on Tuesday night. The Green Devils improved to 3-1 on the season with a 64-13 win over the Bearcats, while allowing North Butler to score only three points in the second half.
Senior Dani Johnson scored 22 points to lead the Green Devils, while Ellie Bobinet had 17. Between the two of them, Johnson and Bobinet also had seven 3-pointers in the game.
The Green Devils will host Nashua-Plainfield on Friday night.
West Fork 54, Central Springs 26: The West Fork girls improved to 4-0 this season with a 54-26 victory over the Panthers on Tuesday night.
The Warhawks got out to a 24-15 halftime lead, and outscored the Panthers in the second half, 30-11.
Central Springs will host Rockford on Friday night, while West Fork will host AGWSR on Thursday.
Newman Catholic 39, Rockford 15: The Newman Catholic girls came out on top in a low-scoring game against Rockford on Tuesday night.
The Knights managed to hold the Warriors scoreless in the second quarter, and to just three total points in the first half. Faith Wadle and Molly McGuire tied for the team lead with eight points, while Wadle had 12 rebounds.
With the win, the Knights improved to 4-3, while Rockford is now 1-5. The Knights will host Northwood-Kensett on Friday night and Rockford will travel to Central Springs.
Eagle Grove 41, Lake Mills 36: The Lake Mills girls basketball team fell to Eagle Grove on Tuesday day, 41-36.
The Bulldogs trailed at halftime, 24-9, and couldn't dig themselves out of the early deficit, despite outscoring the Eagles in the second half, 27-17.
Junior Brooke Bergo led the Bulldogs with 17 points, while freshman Brynn Rogness had a team-high eight rebounds.
The 1-6 Bulldogs will host Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on Friday night.
Bishop Garrigan 59, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 23: The GHV girls team lost to Bishop Garrigan on Tuesday night, 59-23, as the Golden Bears improved to 7-0 on the season.
The Cardinals trailed at the end of the first, 6-5, but the Golden Bears outscored them over the final three frames, 53-18.
Senior Jayden Frank had a team-high nine points for the Cardinals, while junior Chloe Frank had eight. Frank also led the team with 10 rebounds.
GHV will play at Lake Mills on Friday night.
West Hancock 74, North Iowa 12: The West Hancock girls dominated North Iowa on Friday night, 74-12, as Eagles senior Rachel Leerar scored a team-high 28 points.
The Eagles held the Bison to just six points in the first half, and led at halftime, 47-6. In the second half, West Hancock scored 27 points to seal the win.
Along with Leerar's 28 points, junior Kennedy Kelly and freshman Mallory Leerar contributed on offenss, with 12 points apiece. The Eagles had 34 steals in the game, led by Kelly with 10, and the senior Leerar with nine.
The 6-0 Eagles will play at Forest City on Friday night.
Waverly-Shell Rock 59, Charles City 18: The Charles City girls basketball team lost big to Waverly-Shell Rock on Tuesday night, 59-18. The Comets scored two points in the first quarter and zero in the fourth, as the Go-Hawks dominated from buzzer to buzzer.
Three Go-Hawks players had double-digit points totals, led by senior Abbie Draper, with 17.
Charles City will play on Friday, at Waukon.
Riceville 49, Janesville 23: The Riceville girls improved to 4-1 on the year with a 49-23 win over Janesville on Tuesday night. Riceville got out to a 31- 7 halftime lead, and held Janesville to just 16 points in the second half.
Senior Naomi Hovenga led Janesville with 12 points.
Riceville will host Crestwood on Thursday.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!