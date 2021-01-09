Area roundup: Mason City boys beat Fort Dodge for second straight win

Newman Catholic 56, St. Ansgar 44: The Newman Catholic boys improved to 5-2 with a 56-44 victory over St. Ansgar on Friday night. The Knights got out to an 18-6 first quarter lead, and held on for the win, as the teams each scored 38 points over the final three quarters.

With the loss, the Saints fell to 1-9. The Saints will play Tuesday, at Central Springs, while the Knights will host Osage.

West Fork 58, Nashua-Plainfield 52: A pair of explosive performances from their top two scorers led the Warhawks to a 58-52 win over Nashua-Plainfield on Friday night.

West Fork senior Jakob Washington put up 22 points on 9-of-12 shooting, while senior Kayden Ames was close behind with 17 points, and three 3-pointers.

The win boosts West Fork to 5-1 on the season, and 5-0 in conference play. The Warhawks currently sit in first place in the Top of Iowa East. West Fork will play on Tuesday, against Iowa Falls-Alden.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 66, North Union 32: The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura boys came away with a dominant win over North Union on Friday, as the Cardinals held the Warriors scoreless in the second quarter of a 66-32 victory.