Area roundup: Forest City advances to semifinals with win over Clear Lake

Newman Catholic 3, North Iowa 0: The Newman Catholic volleyball team kept its season alive for another day with a 3-0 win over North Iowa on Monday night in the first round of the Class 1A, Region 3 tournament.

The Knights beat the Bison by set scores of 25-20, 27-25, and 27-25. Seniors Kealan Curley and Emily Udelhofen led the way for the Knights with nine kills apiece on offense, while senior Claire McCardle had a team high 20 offensive assists.

As a defense, the Knights finished the night with 36 team digs and six blocks, compared to 47, and five for North Iowa.

With the victory, Newman Catholic advances to the Class 1A, Region 3 quarterfinals, where the Knights (11-12) will play No. 13 North Butler (22-5) on Wednesday night.

Clarksville 3, Rockford 0: The Rockford volleyball team saw its tough season come to an end on Monday night, with a 3-0 loss to Clarksville in the first round of the Class 1A, Region 3 tournament.

The Indians beat the Warriors by set scores of 25-10, 25-16, and 25-16, as Rockford ended its season with an overall record of 1-21.

Clarksville will play No. 1 Janesville (25-4) on Wednesday night in the regional quarterfinals.