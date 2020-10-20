Area roundup: Forest City advances to semifinals with win over Clear Lake

The Forest City volleyball team extended its Top of Iowa West championship season for at least another game on Monday night, as the Indians beat Clear Lake, 3-0, in the Class 3A, Region 5 quarterfinals.
The Lions kept the game close throughout, but could not grab a set victory. In set one, the Indians won, 25-20, took set two 25-15, and sealed the quarterfinal win in set three, 25-21.
Senior Kaylee Miller led Forest City with 15 kills, while junior Shae Dillavou was close behind with 11. On defense, Dillavou and senior Hannah Anderson led the way with four blocks apiece, while senior Ellie Caylor finished with 20 digs.
The Indians will play in the regional semifinals on Wednesday against Garner-Hayfield-Ventura.
Clear Lake ends its season with a 10-19 overall record.
Volleyball
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 3, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 2: The Garner0Hayfield-Ventura volleyball team kept its season alive with a tense, five-set win over Hampton-Dumont-CAL on Monday night in the Class 3A, Region 5 quarterfinals.
GHV won the first set over HDC, 26-24, only to lose decisively in set two, 25-11. In set three, the Cardinals came out on top again, 25-16, but then dropped set four by a 25-21 score. In the deciding set five, GHV sealed the win with a 15-12 victory.
GHV senior Erica Eenhuis led the Cardinals on offense, with 15 kills, while senior Morgan Ryerson and junior Chloe Frank both contributed 11.
On defense, Frank finished with a team high 24 digs, while Eenhuis close behind at 22. Ryerson was successful on 24 of 25 serving attempts, with five aces on the night.
For HDC, senior Jaelyn Hickman had 15 kills, just ahead of sophomore Gina Schmit, who finished with 14. Three players finished with more than 30 digs for the Bulldogs, with junior Addy Showalter, junior Kortney Dunt and senior Quinci Spradin putting 36, 33, and 31 digs, respectively.
Showalter went a perfect 20-for-20 serving, and finished with seven aces.
With the win, GHV advances to the Class 3A Region 5 semifinals, where the Cardinals will play Forest City on Wednesday night.
With the loss, Hampton-Dumont-CAL ends its season with a 2-11 overall record.
Osage 3, Crestwood 0: The Osage volleyball team took another step toward its state tournament goals on Monday night with a decisive 3-0 win over Crestwood in the Class 3A, Region 5 quarterfinals.
The Green Devils beat the Cadets by set scores of 25-12, 25-15, and 25-15.
Seniors Paige Kisley and Dani Johnson led the way on offense for the Green Devils with 14 kills apiece. Setter Ellie Bobinet, who has the sixth-most assists in Class 3A, had another impressive games, with a total of 45 assists.
The Green Devils' defense finished with 10 blocks on the night, led by junior Kaebre Sullivan, with four.
With the win, the No. 1 ranked Green Devils advance to the Class 3A, Region 5 semifinals, where they will play New Hampton on Wednesday night.
St. Ansgar 3, Northwood-Kensett 0: The St. Ansgar volleyball team is now three wins away from making its first state tournament appearance since 1988, as the Saints walloped Northwood-Kensett in the first round of the Class 1A, Region 6 tournament, 3-0.
The Saints made quick work of the Vikings, dispatching by set scores of 25-7, 25-7, and 25-14.
Senior Blayne Koster led the way on offense for the Saints, with nine kills on the night, while senior Hali Anderson had a team high 23 assists. Anderson also had five of the team's eight digs on the night, while senior Brooklyn Hackbart had two blocks on defense.
Hackbart also went a perfect 19-of-19 serving the ball, with a team-high seven aces.
With the victory, St. Ansgar improves its overall record to 20-4 on the season, and advances to the regional quarterfinals. The Saints will host Nashua-Plainfield on Wednesday night, for a spot in the semifinals.
Northwood-Kensett ends it season with a 3-8 overall record.
Newman Catholic 3, North Iowa 0: The Newman Catholic volleyball team kept its season alive for another day with a 3-0 win over North Iowa on Monday night in the first round of the Class 1A, Region 3 tournament.
The Knights beat the Bison by set scores of 25-20, 27-25, and 27-25. Seniors Kealan Curley and Emily Udelhofen led the way for the Knights with nine kills apiece on offense, while senior Claire McCardle had a team high 20 offensive assists.
As a defense, the Knights finished the night with 36 team digs and six blocks, compared to 47, and five for North Iowa.
With the victory, Newman Catholic advances to the Class 1A, Region 3 quarterfinals, where the Knights (11-12) will play No. 13 North Butler (22-5) on Wednesday night.
Clarksville 3, Rockford 0: The Rockford volleyball team saw its tough season come to an end on Monday night, with a 3-0 loss to Clarksville in the first round of the Class 1A, Region 3 tournament.
The Indians beat the Warriors by set scores of 25-10, 25-16, and 25-16, as Rockford ended its season with an overall record of 1-21.
Clarksville will play No. 1 Janesville (25-4) on Wednesday night in the regional quarterfinals.
Belmond-Klemme 3, West Fork 1: The Warhawks put up a fight in their final match of a tough season. West Fork battled Belmond-Klemme to four sets on Monday night in the first round of the Class 2A, Region 5 tournament, but ultimately fell to the Broncos, 3-1.
Belmond-Klemme beat the Warhawks in sets one, three, and four by scores of 25-14, 25-16, and 25-20, while West Fork took set two, 25-15.
The Broncos advance to the regional quarterfinals against Aplington-Parkersburg, while West Fork ends it season at 4-18 overall.
North Butler 3, West Hancock 0: The West Hancock volleyball team saw its season come to an end on Monday night, with a 3-0 loss to No. 13 North Butler. The Bearcats snagged the win by set scores of 25-14, 25-6, and 25-10, to advance to the Class 1A, Region 3 quarterfinals.
The Bearcats finished with 35 kills for the match, compared to eight for the Eagles. On offensive assists, North Butler had 27 assists, while West Hancock had seven.
The Eagles finished the 2020 season with a 3-22 overall record.
Nashua-Plainfield 3, Riceville 0: The Riceville volleyball team fell to Nashua-Plainfield on Monday, 3-0, in the first round of the Class 1A, Region 6 tournament, as the Wildcats season came to an end.
The Huskies took the match by set scores of 25-13, 25-21, and 25-22. Senior Libby Miller and junior Josie Kobliska both led the Wildcats with three kills on offense, while junior Saige Sullivan led the defense with 12 digs.
Senior Josie Gansen went 17-of-17 serving, with five aces on the night.
Nashua-Plainfield will play at No. 9 St. Ansgar on Wednesday night in the regional quarterfinals, while Riceville ended its season with a 2-16 overall record.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!