Area roundup: Charles City's Connell sets new school record; three area runners qualify for state

14. Sydney Turk-Ames, 20:48.9

15. Alex Mackie-Urbandale, 20:53.1

Boys

Class 3A

At the Class 3A state qualifying meet at Waverly-Shell Rock, Wright finished seventh overall with a time of 16:38.31, to make it to state for the fourth consecutive season. That time was the second-fastest in school history, and just two seconds off the program record.

Wright was the only area boys runner to qualify at Waverly, as teammate Leo Tolentino missed out by 15 seconds with a 17th place finish and a time of 17:10.95.

Eli Larson of Center Point-Urbana won the meet by 10 full seconds, with a time of 15:40.52.

Center Point-Urbana, Marion, and Decorah all qualified as teams for state, with CPU finishing first with 54 team points. Marion came in second with 55 points, while Decorah placed third at 63.

Waverly-Shell Rock just missed out on a spot with a fourth-place finish, while Clear Lake finished fifth overall.

Two other area schools competed in the meet, though neither had any runners qualify. Charles City finished eighth in the team standings, and Hampton-Dumont-CAL placed 12th.