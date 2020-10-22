Area roundup: Charles City's Connell sets new school record; three area runners qualify for state

Three area runners punched their tickets on Wednesday to next weekend's state championship meet, as Hampton-Dumont-CAL's Lydia Maas, Charles City's Kiki Connell, and Clear Lake's Justin Wright all secured a spot in Fort Dodge.
In Class 2A, 3A, and 4A, the top 15 individual finishers qualify for state, along with the top three finishing teams.
Girls
Class 3A
Charles City senior Kiki Connell blew away the competition on Wednesday at the girls' state qualifying meet at Waverly-Shell Rock, as Connell took first place with a time of 17:57.9, 27 seconds ahead of her closet competitor, Rebecca Anderson of Decorah. Connell's time broke the school record by 32 seconds, and was her second straight win in the state qualifying round.
Emma Hoins of Waverly-Shell Rock placed third overall with a time of 18:34.65, Iowa Falls-Alden senior Ellie Meyer finished fourth, and Hampton-Dumont-CAL freshman Lydia Maas rounded out the top five with a time of 18:46.77.
Girls state qualifiers- Waverly-Shell Rock
Team standings
1. Decorah- 81 points
2. Waverly-Shell Rock- 81 points
3. Center Point-Urbana- 8 1points
Individual Standings
1. Kiki Connell-Charles City, 17:57.50
2. Rebecca Anderspn-Decorah, 18:24.87
3. Emma Hoines-Waverly-Shell Rock, 18:34.64
4. Ellie Meyer-Iowa Falls-Alden, 18:38.16
5. Lydia Maas-Hampton-Dumont-CAL, 18:46.7
6. Kora Katcher-Center Point-Urbana, 19:25.42
7. Kay Fett-Center Point-Urbana, 19:45.68
8. Madison Prier-Marion, 19:52.06
9. Teah Miller-Iowa Falls-Alden, 19:56.80
10. Sydney Bochmann- Waverly-Shell Rock, 19:57.36
11. Peyton Steffen-Marion, 20:03.96
12. Emma Wilkerson-Center Point-Urbana, 20:11.81
13. Hailee Ricklefs-Benton Community, 20:14.62
14. Abby Harding-Iowa Falls-Alden, 20:23.74
15. Jaden Thys-Benton Community, 20:31.32
Class 4A
Southeast Polk
Mason City finished sixth in the team standings at the state qualifying meet at Southeast Polk on Wednesday, as the Mohawks missed out on a spot at the state qualifying meet.
The Mohawks scored 166 points as a team, and with top runner Marcella Sierra finishing 28th overall with a time of 21:40.8.
Team standings
1. Southeast Polk- 42 points
2. Urbandale-55 points
3. Dowling Catholic- 61 points
Individual Standings
1. Mattison Plummer-SE Polk, 19:14.7
2. Breelie Mauro-Norwalk, 19:38.8
3. Jenna Francois- SE Polk, 19:47.8
4. Crystal Ruden-Urbandale, 20:06. 5
5. Norah Seeley-Urbandale, 20:09.0
6. Liv Hall-Dowling Catholic, 20:14.2
7. Libby Hartz-SE Polk, 20:24. 4
8. Lauryn Frerichs-Dowling Catholic, 20:32.5
9. Meghan Coulter- Ottumwa, 20:37.2
10. Annika Wallace-Norwalk, 20:40.7
11. Sally Gaskell-Dowling Catholic, 20:41.3
12. Ivy Glendening-SE Polk, 20:43.3
13. Brielle Ruch-Urbandale, 20:48.1
14. Sydney Turk-Ames, 20:48.9
15. Alex Mackie-Urbandale, 20:53.1
Boys
Class 3A
At the Class 3A state qualifying meet at Waverly-Shell Rock, Wright finished seventh overall with a time of 16:38.31, to make it to state for the fourth consecutive season. That time was the second-fastest in school history, and just two seconds off the program record.
Wright was the only area boys runner to qualify at Waverly, as teammate Leo Tolentino missed out by 15 seconds with a 17th place finish and a time of 17:10.95.
Eli Larson of Center Point-Urbana won the meet by 10 full seconds, with a time of 15:40.52.
Center Point-Urbana, Marion, and Decorah all qualified as teams for state, with CPU finishing first with 54 team points. Marion came in second with 55 points, while Decorah placed third at 63.
Waverly-Shell Rock just missed out on a spot with a fourth-place finish, while Clear Lake finished fifth overall.
Two other area schools competed in the meet, though neither had any runners qualify. Charles City finished eighth in the team standings, and Hampton-Dumont-CAL placed 12th.
Area athletes are in bold
Boys state qualifiers
Waverly-Shell Rock
Team standings
1. Center Point-Urbana- 54 points
2. Marion- 55 points
3. Decorah- 63 points
Individual standings
1. Eli Larson, Center Point-Urbana- 15:40.52
2. Shane Erb, Marion- 15:50.48
3. Brady Hogan, Decorah- 15:55.51
4. Luke Post, Center Point-Urbana, 16:07.79
5. Jedidiah Osgood- Marion, 16:16.21
6. Mason Bach-Center Point-Urbana, 16:16.27
7. Justin Wright-Clear Lake, 16:38.41
8. Nick Kepford-Waverly-Shell Rock, 16:40.23
9. Blake Roling- Marion, 16:41.64
10. Noah Lovelace- Decorah, 16:46.30
11. Jakob Regennitter-Marion, 16:47.38
12. Andrew Cummer-Waverly-Shell Rock, 16:55.11
13. Tommy Tyynismaa-South Tama, 16:55.58
14. Hogan Smith-Decorah, 16:55.87
15. Ethyn Chestnut-Waverly-Shell Rock, 16:55.98
Class 4A
No area teams or athlete qualified for state at the Southeast Polk qualifying meet on Wednesday, as Mason City placed sixth as a team, with top runner Breyden Christensen finishing 30th overall with a time of 18:01.9.
Dowling Catholic, Norwalk, and Urbandale all qualified for state as a team, with Dowling finishing first in the standings with a team score of 24. Southeast Polk and Ames missed out on spots by finishing fourth and fifth, respectively.
Boys state qualifiers -Southeast Polk
Team Standings
1. Dowling Catholic- 24 points
2. Norwalk-65 points
3. Urbandale-74 points
Individual Standings
1. Will Ryan- Dowling Catholic, 16:37
2. Derek Webster-Norwalk, 16:42
3. Anthony Moran-Urbandale, 16:44.1
4. Cade Muller- Dowling Catholic, 16:45
5. Nolan Kyhl-Dowling Catholic, 16:46.4
6. Tyler Schweizer- Dowling Catholic, 16:54.3
7. Donovan Card-Norwalk, 16:57.6
8. Andrew Robey- Dowling Catholic, 17:05.5
9. Ethan Smith-Urbandale, 17:10.4
10. Nicholas Grandgenett-Ames, 17:16.1
11. Cole Leggett-Urbandale, 17:17.5
12. Benett Ryken-Ames, 17:18.1
13. Eric Patterson-SE Polk, 17:20.1
14. Chase Bartlett-SE Polk, 17:20.6
15. Jack Brown-Norwalk, 17:22.9
Volleyball
Osage 3, New Hampton 0: The No. 1 Osage volleyball team took another big step toward a state tournament berth on Wednesday, as the Green Devils beat New Hampton in the Class 3A, Region 5 semifinal, 3-0.
Osage won the match by set scores of 25-11, 25-11, and 25-12.
Dani Johnson and Paige Kisley led the way on offense for Osage, with 11 kills apiece, one of which was Kisley's 1000th career kill.
Jaden Francis finished with a team-high 13 digs on the night, while Ellie Bobinet contributed 32 assists, and reached 2000 for her career.
With the win, Osage improved to 30-2 on the season. The Green Devils will go up against Top of Iowa West champion Forest City on Tuesday night for a spot at the state tournament.
St. Ansgar 3, Nashua-Plainfield 0: The Saints scored a convincing win in the Class 1A, Region 6 quarterfinals on Wednesday night, as the Saints beat the Huskies, 3-0, to advance to the semifinal round.
Thanks to a team-high 13 kills from senior Brooklyn Hackbart, 27 assists from Hali Anderson, and seven digs from senior Lauren Bork, the Saints won by set scores of 25-17, 25-17, and 25-8.
With the win, the Saints improved to 21-4 on the season, and will play Turkey Valley on Monday night in the Class 1A, Region 6 semifinals.
