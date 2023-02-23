AFS Fun Night will return to Forest City High School from 6-9 p.m. on March 3. There will be Fun Night food and a myriad of carnival games for everyone in the FCHS cafeteria and gymnasium for the first time in years.

It is the continuation of a longstanding local tradition interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, but now the fun community fundraiser to help support Forest City AFS exchange programs is back. Eunice and Jerry Clouse of Forest City have been involved with the local AFS in some form since the mid-1970s and are pleased to see the event return as big as ever. It is an opportunity for adults to relive and students to make memories.

“This has been going on since the 1960s,” Eunice said. “The last two years, we had to take off on account of COVIS and we’re back on it.”

Both credited their daughter-in-law, Beth Clouse who is a Forest City school board member, for making this year’s event possible, saying she has a knack for connecting with the younger generation and keeping the event relevant. Karen Monson and Tami McInroy have also been assisting.

“So many people know it’s been going on since the 60’s,” Eunice said. “If they haven’t been there for a while, they should come out and eat with us and watch the kids have fun. People still remember it and people were disappointed we could not have it the last couple of years.”

With the carnival theme, there will be cotton candy, snow cones, root beer floats, and more as well as hot dogs and walking tacos available from a food court. There will be new games and old favorites, including the infamous cake walk that has been most popular over the years. Families are asked to please bring a cake for the cake walk to FCHS after 3 p.m. on the day of the event.

“We just get lots of kids doing that all night,” said Eunice of the cake walk. “That’s probably one of our biggest attractions. It’s going to be wonderful to have the kids, door prizes, clowns, carnival food, and the opportunity for people to find out what it’s like to go on an AFS foreign exchange.”

Four Fun Night Carnival tickets will cost just $1 for participating family members to join in the fun. Approximately 30 area businesses are supporting this year’s event.

“It takes quite a bit to come up with prizes for over 50 games,” Eunice said. “There are all kinds of games and something for everyone. Adults play the games too. It think some of them do it because it’s just fun to be a kid again.”

She said so many FCHS students will help with this year’s event and their help is vital to its success.

“We like to have two people helping at each game,” Eunice said. “With over 50 games, we just need a lot of help.”

It is not too late to volunteer to assist with planning or assisting with games or food. According to Eunice, setup preparations at FCHS can begin on Thursday afternoon the day before Fun Night. She said there is so much work involved that it will probably be ongoing right up to 6 o’clock when the fun starts on Friday night.

Since 1965, the local AFS has hosted 112 exchange students and has sent 78 Forest City students abroad. Panvad Sukitjakmin of Thailand, who also goes by “Penny,” is the current AFS exchange student studying in Forest City. She is being hosted by the Shanan and Aaron Redinger family. Penny, her host family, and other host families are anticipated to attend. Jerry and Eunice Clouse said the Forest City community has always been fortunate to have families who open their homes to allow students from other cultures to experience family life here.

Proceeds from the March 3 Fun Night will go entirely to supporting the local exchange program. In addition to Penny’s stay in Forest City, two local students, Sasha Johnson and Kate Klaassen, will be able to go abroad this summer as part of the Global Prep Program. The AFS chapter is also seeking local families to host exchange students for the 2023-24 school year and applications are due soon from interested students for its study abroad programs.

“Most of the time, the kids really bond to the (host) family,” Eunice said. “They treat them like their own. It’s a big deal.”