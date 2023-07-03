Cedar Summerstock Theatre will pay homage to the harmonizing guy groups of the 1950s and 1960s when it opens “Forever Plaid,” on July 6 at the Krapek Family Performing Arts Center at the Cedar River Complex in Osage.

The musical revue features songs as familiar as the clean-cut faces that populated the popular music of that era. As the CST noted, this “blast from the past” is dedicated “to the guys who wheeled the projector carts for the AV Club; to the guys who saved their allowance to give their parents a special night on the town for their anniversary; to the guys who carried an extra handkerchief.”

The tribute centers on the Plaids, a group of four, fresh-faced high school friends who dream of landing a recording contract. Those hopes end tragically but the Plaids prevail to sing a raft of hit songs – from “Day-O” and “Sh-boom” to “Love is a Many-Splendored Thing” and “Three Coins in a Fountain.” Featured are singer/actors Robert Charles, Zac Decker, Ethan Hart and Heath Rawls.

Joey Miller, whose choreography was featured in CST’s production of “Seussical,” directs and choreographs show. CST Artistic Director Nancy Lee steps in as the vocal coach.

College theatre students from across the U.S., chosen through audition, come to Mitchell County each summer to make up the CST troupe that produces four musicals in 10 weeks. The summer, with education at its heart, has proved an artistic springboard for many, who today appear in regional and national productions. The CST is in its sixth season in 2023.

Show dates: July 6, 7, 8, 13, 14 and 22 at 7 p.m.; and July 9 and 23 at 1 p.m. Tickets may be purchased online at www.cedarsummerstock.org; or at the door.