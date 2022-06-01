Yoga by the Lake at the Sea wall in Clear Lake Saturday June 4

Come and enjoy the sunrise on Clear Lake by beginning your day with a yoga class, 7-8 a.m., from one of our many certified instructors that will be leading the class. This is a great drop-in class for $2 and perfect for Clear Lake weekend visitors. Wear comfortable clothing and bring your own mat. This event is held outdoors south of the Main Street boat ramp or at the Sea Wall depending on weekend events and instructor preference; these classes offer a unique atmosphere to relax and invigorate at the same time. In addition, participants can enjoy the stunning view.