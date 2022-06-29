 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Yoga Buds at Central Gardens of North Iowa in Clear Lake on Friday July 1

Central Gardens 1

The Central Gardens of North Iowa in Clear Lake.

 Zachary Dupont, Globe Gazette

Yoga is a fun and engaging activity for children to build strength and release energy. Kids ages 4 and up can let their imaginations run wild as they mimic animals and shapes found in nature. Come join us Fridays from 10:30–11 a.m. for this enjoyable and free event. Namaste.

Rae Burnette is a GA and Crime & Courts Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Rae.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com

