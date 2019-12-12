Mental health checkups would be integrated into primary care, and new funds would be invested in suicide prevention and awareness training for school officials under Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang’s proposals for mental health care.
The California entrepreneur also proposed training and loan forgiveness programs and using current telehealth systems to help alleviate the shortage of mental health professionals.
“Comprehensive care in the 21st century means including crucial aspects of wellbeing, and we should be integrating regular mental health checkups into primary care,” Yang said in a statement. “Telehealth is an especially effective approach in rural areas and for mental health services, and it will allow licensed physicians to administer medical services and medication with ease and increase accessibility for patients.”
