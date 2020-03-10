Would a tax credit on a new home help your buying decision?
Would a tax credit on a new home help your buying decision?

If you’re a first-time home buyer, have not owned a home for 3 years, or are a veteran, you may be eligible for a tax credit for the life of your new home loan. Contact any of Clear Lake Bank & Trust’s real estate lending team members to find out if you qualify for this awesome opportunity!

