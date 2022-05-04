World Labyrinth Day Walk for Peace at Trinity Lutheran Church in Mason City on May 7

Join others at Trinity Lutheran Church Courtyard on Saturday, May 7th at 8am, as they join thousands of people around the globe to participate in World Labyrinth Day. Walk As One For Peace as a moving meditation for world peace and celebration of the labyrinth experience. Our community labyrinth is available daily during daylight hours for the public to come and walk at their convenience. Informational brochures and hand-held labyrinths will also be available.