 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

World Labyrinth Day Walk for Peace at Trinity Lutheran Church in Mason City on May 7

  • 0
Trinity 150th - new front entrance

Trinity Lutheran Church in Mason City now faces North Georgia Avenue.

 Lisa Grouette

Join others at Trinity Lutheran Church Courtyard on Saturday, May 7th at 8am, as they join thousands of people around the globe to participate in World Labyrinth Day. Walk As One For Peace as a moving meditation for world peace and celebration of the labyrinth experience.  Our community labyrinth is available daily during daylight hours for the public to come and walk at their convenience.  Informational brochures and hand-held labyrinths will also be available. 

Rae Burnette is a GA and Crime & Courts Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Rae.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News