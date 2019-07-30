A workshop will be held in Garner to help swine producers prepare for a potential foreign animal disease like African Swine Fever in the United States.

The workshop will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 6, from 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. at the Hancock County Extension Office, 327 West Eighth Street, Garner.

Those interested can learn more about the workshops and register as well as access additional information at the following website https://www.ipic.iastate.edu/secureporksupply.html

You can also contact Russ Euken, ISU Extension Swine specialist, at the Hancock County Extension Office, 641-923-2856.

