The North Iowa Woodcarvers Guild will meet at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 18, at the Buffalo Creek Activity Center, Titonka.

The evening's project will be an eagle head that can be used for a pin or a refrigerator magnet.  

Anyone interested in joining for the evening is invited to attend.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments