Woman faces new charges after remains of second dog found

Alicia Cai Swanson, 22, currently of Cedar Falls, was arrested on as second count of animal neglect causing death on Sunday, court records show. She had been arrested on Sept. 4 in connection with the body of the first dog, found in the home’s bathroom.

The property’s landlord was in the process of evicting Swanson from the home when he found the remains of the first dog on Aug. 22. Records allege Swanson hadn’t been living at the home for three months at the time of the discovery.