Winter weather outlook: Snow tonight and throughout the week in Iowa

The latest wintry weather system is expected to reach Iowa late tonight, bringing with it a mix of rain and snow that will last throughout the week.
This week's system will have temperatures lingering around the low to mid-30s. Light snow and rain is expected to mix on and off.
Compared to last weekend, snowfall will be considerably lower. Snow in Mason City is anticipated to begin after 4 a.m. Wednesday.
Wednesday's snowfall is expected to reach between 2 and 3 inches, while Thursday and Friday's precipitation will be between 1 and 2 inches.
While last weekend's system had winds in excess of 30 mph, wind speeds this time around are expected to fall between the range of 5 and 10 mph. This could still affect visibility conditions, however, which are currently expected to fall between 1 and 3 miles.
With temperatures around freezing, snow melting during the day and freezing at night will make for slippery, hazardous road conditions.
For the latest road conditions, dial 511 or visit 511ia.org.
For the latest area weather information, check globegazette.com/weather.