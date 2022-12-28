 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Winter Break Skate at Roller City in Mason City on Dec. 29

  • 0
Roller City weblogo

Join Roller City on Thursday, Dec. 29 for a bonus evening of roller skating and black-light dodgeball fun. Winter Break Skate begins at 5 p.m. Admission is $7.

COMMUNITY JOURNALISM MATTERS: Support it

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News