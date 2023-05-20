Name: Winnie Breed: Shepherd mix Sex: Female DOB: 2/15/2023 This baby is a Shepherd mix (we are told) and we... View on PetFinder
Winnie
Related to this story
Most Popular
Kayla Unbehaun was spotted at a shop in Asheville, North Carolina, by someone who recognized her from an episode of Netflix’s “Unsolved Myster…
A Clear Lake woman said it was hard to concentrate on work after she scratched off a $30,000 prize, according to a press release
The Kirk Apartments demolition is underway in downtown Mason City.
Jeffrey James Hansen
VAN METER – Doug Taylor overcame a rough first inning to pitch an absolute gem as Newman Catholic opened the 2023 high school baseball season …