Winnebago County Task Force will host an Awareness Fair at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12, at the Heritage Center in Buffalo Center.
Vendors will be available until 7:30 p.m. to all community members to showcase their available services.
Attending vendors include North Iowa Betterment, Healthy Harvest and their blender bike, Crisis Intervention and many more. Car seat checks will also be available.
The Winnebago County Task Force (WCTF) is a Drug Free Communities grant recipient and receives grant funds to involve and engage local communities to prevent substance use among youth. The mission of the take force is: Community members collaborate to educate, prevent, and reduce youth substance use in Winnebago County.
The Winnebago County Task Force meets the third Thursday of every month from 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. The meetings alternate locations within the county including Forest City, Lake Mills and Buffalo Center.
For more information, contact the Winnebago County Task Force Program Director, Molly Winter at winterm@northiowa.org or the Project Coordinator, Taylor Brown at brownt@northiowa.org.
