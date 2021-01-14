Winnebago County Courts

From the Office of the Winnebago County Attorney:

Joshua Alan Beier, of Forest City, pleaded guilty to “Domestic Abuse Assault – Strangulation,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on July 15, 2020. Beier was sentenced to serve 365 days in the Winnebago County Jail, with all but four days suspended, and ordered to pay a $855.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. The fine was suspended. Beier was placed on probation for two years to the Department of Correctional Services and was ordered to complete IDAP as a term of probation.

Jason Charles Jensen, of Lake Mills, pleaded guilty in Case No. AGCR018270 to “Driving While Barred,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department on June 12, 2020. Jensen was sentenced to serve 30 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $625.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. The fine was suspended. The jail sentence imposed was ordered to be served concurrently with the jail sentence imposed in AGCR018347.