The two campgrounds managed by the Winnebago County Conservation Board will be closing for the season, beginning Monday, October 21.

Those two campgrounds are located at Thorpe Park, five miles west of Forest City and Dahle Park, four miles northwest of Lake Mills.

Until snow forces their closure, roads to the campgrounds will remain open. But, on the Oct. 21, the water will be shut off, the picnic tables will be moved for the winter and the fire rings will be removed.

Although the campgrounds will be closed, the Lake Catherine Cabin at Thorpe Park remains open all year. 

For more information about the cabin, including available dates, people can visit the WCCB web site at www.winnebagoccb.com. Cabin reservations can be made by calling the WCCB at 641-565-3390.

