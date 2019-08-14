Wildcard band

The final Party in the Park of summer will be held in Charles City, 5-9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21 at Central Park, making up for the rained-out June 21 party.

The party’s theme is “Country Night,” and will feature food and beverage vendors, activities for kids, and live music from Iowa natives Wildcard.

Central Park is located on the 300 block of Main Street. Visitors are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket for sitting. Admission is free.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer/Breaking News Reporter for the Globe Gazette.

