WEDNESDAY

June 7, 2023

All times Central. Start times can vary based on cable/satellite provider. Confirm times on your on-screen guide.

Avatar: The Way of Water

Disney+ & Max ■ Feature Film Streaming Premiere

James Cameron's Oscar-winning global blockbuster makes its streaming debut, accompanied by bonus content featuring the filmmakers, cast and crew. The Way of Water returns to the world of Pandora more than a decade after the events of 2009's Avatar. This emotionally packed action/adventure launches the story of the Sully family — Jake (Sam Worthington), Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) and their kids — the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive and the tragedies they endure. All of this is set against the backdrop of the breathtaking seascapes of Pandora, where the film also introduces new Na'vi cultures and a range of exotic sea creatures. Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis and Kate Winslet also star.

Secrets & Sisterhood: The Sozahdahs

Hulu ■ New Series

Raw, real and rife with shocking revelations, this new unscripted series follows 10 Muslim American sisters whose faith and bonds are put to the ultimate test while they try to navigate cultural expectations, their careers and love in Los Angeles. The No. 1 rule the Sozahdah sisters swear by is "family over everything." But what happens when the secrets these sisters hold sacred are revealed and the TV show they thought would bring them together threatens to tear them apart? All 10 episodes drop today.

The Real Housewives of Orange County

Bravo, 7 p.m. ■ Season Premiere

The premiere of Season 17 of this long-running popular reality TV series airs tonight, with Heather Dubrow, Shannon Storms Beador, Emily Simpson, Gina Kirschenheiter and Tamra Judge returning to the franchise.

Nancy Drew

The CW, 7 p.m.

In "The Maiden's Rage," Ace (Alex Saxon) senses that Nancy (Kennedy McMann) is holding back and presses her to give him more information about the curse.

MasterChef: United Tastes of America

FOX, 7 p.m.

Chefs from the West are up next in the new episode "Regional Auditions — The West." Each contestant has 45 minutes to prepare a signature dish that will impress the judges and secure a spot in the top 20.

Riverdale

The CW, 8 p.m.

In "Chapter One Hundred Twenty-Eight: Halloween II," Veronica (Camila Mendes) hosts a ghost show, while Betty (Lili Reinhart) makes the most out of her night out with Archie (K.J. Apa) and Reggie (Charles Melton).

Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars

FOX, 8 p.m.

The entrepreneurs put their marketing, branding and pitching skills to the test when chef Gordon Ramsay challenges them to create themed wine boxes. Teams must create a wine blend, food pairings and a name for their box that impresses a room of Napa Valley wine connoisseurs and marketing experts in the new episode "You've Got Wine."

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia

FXX, 9 p.m. ■ Season Premiere

The gang is back for Season 16, debuting with two episodes tonight. This time around, Mac (Rob McElhenney) battles with allergies and long-distance dating, Charlie (Charlie Day) takes on his long-forgotten sisters, Dee (Kaitlin Olson) fights for rent control and women's athletics, Frank (Danny DeVito) wrestles for his gun, and Dennis (Glenn Howerton) struggles to improve his mental health.

Home in a Heartbeat With Galey Alix

HGTV, 9 p.m. ■ Season Finale

In "One Couple, Two Styles," a married couple who recently bought a new home are excited to make it their own, but they can never agree on anything design related. Now, they think Galey Alix has the answer, and she has one weekend to blend their two differing styles under one roof.