FRIDAY

June 2, 2023 All times Central. Start times can vary based on cable/satellite provider. Confirm times on your on-screen guide.

Manifest

Netflix ■ Series Finale The supernatural drama that aired its first three seasons on NBC before moving to Netflix for the first half of its fourth and final season late last year returns with its final 10 episodes today. In the aftermath of Angelina (Holly Taylor) unleashing a devastating volcanic fissure, the passengers face severe scrutiny in a world fueled by 828er hate, no longer free to solve their own Callings without constant supervision by the unscrupulous 828 Registry. Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, J.R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Parveen Kaur and Matt Long also star.

Deadloch

Prime Video ■ New Series Kate McCartney and Kate McLennan created, wrote and executive produced this Australian mystery series, a "feminist noir" that features their signature biting comedic tone. The eight-episode series is set in the titular Tasmanian town, a once-sleepy seaside hamlet that is left reeling when a local man turns up dead on the beach. Two detectives are thrown together to solve the case: fastidious local senior sergeant Dulcie Collins (Kate Box) and a tough-as-nails blow-in from Darwin, senior investigator Eddie Redclie (Madeleine Sami), who are aided by their overeager junior constable, Abby (Nina Oyama). As the town prepares to launch its Winter Feastival — an annual arts, food and culture event — the three women have to put their differences aside and work together to find the killer. The first three episodes are available today; new episodes drop Fridays.

Guy's All-American Road Trip

Food Network, 8 p.m. ■ Season Premiere In the first episode of Season 2, titled "Food Trucks & Fast Cars," Guy Fieri and his caravan start their journey through Appalachia with an ice cream-making contest.

The Dancing Detective: A Deadly Tango

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 8 p.m. ■ Original Film Sparks fly when a no-nonsense detective (Lacey Chabert) must reluctantly team up with a charismatic British dance star (Will Kemp) to solve a murder, literally one step at a time, at a stunning luxury resort in Malta.

American Masters

PBS, 8 p.m. "Little Richard: The King and Queen of Rock 'n' Roll" raises the curtain on the enduring legacy of Little Richard, the musical artist who counted both the Beatles and the Rolling Stones as his opening acts. It explores his far-reaching influence, which is still deeply felt in pop culture today, as well as his tireless advocacy for the rights of Black artists in the music industry. Little Richard's story is told through exclusive, rare audio recordings and on-camera interviews with Keith Richards and Ringo Starr as well as transgender activist Sir Lady Java and nonbinary rapper Big Freedia, among many others.