What are the biggest challenges you face in your everyday life?

With a stressful job that can lead to high-pressure situations, the biggest challenge Congello faces in his everyday life is balancing all his clients at once.

How do you see Iowa’s government affecting your life?

The Iowa government’s new tax implications impact how Congello is able to assist his clients with their finances.

What issues do you wish the government paid more attention to?

Iowa is experiencing a budget surplus, and Congello would like to see more money allocated for child advocacy programs, which often go unseen and underfunded. “Every politician wants to say the children are the future, so let’s put our money where our mouth is,” Congello said.

What issues do you wish the government paid less attention to?

Congello wishes that both parties would refrain from placing woke culture topics at the center of attention and instead turn their focus to everyday issues Iowans are facing.

Personality profile

Like many in the United States, Mason City native Josh Congello experienced political fatigue after the 2016 presidential election, which pushed him away from a future in politics and into a career as an associate attorney at Pappajohn, Shriver, Eide & Nielsen P.C. in Mason City.

Congello believes that as politics becomes more and more divisive, many voters are left with either picking the lesser of the two evils or doing what Congello did during the last presidential election: choosing not to vote.

“I just think we need more youth and more forward-thinking, new-age candidates,” said Congello.

Congello describes himself as socially liberal and believes that Republicans continuing “to push a conservative social agenda” will result in negative repercussions due to shifting political demographics in Iowa.

According to Congello, younger generations tend to be more progressive and the Iowa government needs to take this into account. He believes controversial issues like abortion bans and gay marriage will drive Iowa voters to the polls, as well as discourage young adults from moving to the state.

“I don’t think its noticeable, but I do think there’s a lot of moderate republicans like me that are socially liberal and more fiscally conservative that I just don’t think the party is taking into account,” said Congello. “I think it’s going to hurt them in the general election; I really do.”

Woke culture is another concern on Congello’s mind.

“It riles people up for a short amount of time, but really, you’re kind of taking your eye off the ball of real day-to-day concerns that everyday Americans should actually care about.”

One thing Congello does agree with is Gov. Kim Reynolds’ new flat-tax bill, which will gradually lower an individual’s income tax rate to 3.9% by 2026. He supports the state’s decision to give its budget surplus back to the taxpayers.

Congello made his biggest life decision as an undergraduate after a professor encouraged him to attend law school. While this was never a route he had considered before, Congello knew that he could mix his law degree with his love of finances and help others with their financial needs.

Congello completed his undergraduate degree in business law and attended law school at the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota. During law school, Congello began considering going into politics. He took a semester off to return to Iowa and work for the Iowa House Majority Fund where he assisted with campaign duties.

Congello interned at Pappajohn, Shriver, Eide & Nielsen P.C. and knew that he wanted to return to the firm after graduation. Upon his completion of school, he moved back to Mason City to be close with his parents and friends and has no plans of leaving.

“I’ve been lucky to kinda have things fall into place,” said Congello.

However, as an associate attorney working in preventative finance law, each of his clients are in some way affected by the country’s economic state.

Congello wishes that the government would turn their attention to some of its economic issues, including the underfunded IRS and inflation, particularly for car and house costs.

“That’s the kind of issues that should be talked about into a microphone everyday, not about anti-trans stuff,” Congello said. “How are families going to put food on the table? All this other stuff is just noise that’s trying to distract you from day-to-day bills that pass through Congress.”