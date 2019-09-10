Thinking about the end of your life is morbid, yet we all know the saying “The only two things we have to do…die and pay taxes.” So, why not be organized in the process.
Here are the 4 documents that are most important to get into place.
- Will
- Power of Attorney
- Healthcare directive
- Healthcare Power of Attorney
Communicating your wishes and providing copies of these documents to your loved ones will help them during a time that is typically laden with grief and mourning. Keep the original documents in a safe place, such as a Safe Deposit Box at Clear Lake Bank & Trust. We have several different sizes and price points available at all four of our convenient locations. Contact a Personal Banker to open yours today!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.