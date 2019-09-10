safe deposit box

Thinking about the end of your life is morbid, yet we all know the saying “The only two things we have to do…die and pay taxes.”  So, why not be organized in the process.

Here are the 4 documents that are most important to get into place.

  • Will
  • Power of Attorney
  • Healthcare directive
  • Healthcare Power of Attorney

Communicating your wishes and providing copies of these documents to your loved ones will help them during a time that is typically laden with grief and mourning. Keep the original documents in a safe place, such as a Safe Deposit Box at Clear Lake Bank & Trust. We have several different sizes and price points available at all four of our convenient locations. Contact a Personal Banker to open yours today! 

