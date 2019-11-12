A Fall Dinner will be served from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17 at West Prairie Lutheran Church, 40041 150th Ave., Leland.

The menu includes BBQ meatballs, cheesy potatoes, southern green beans, cooked squash, bread, ice cream with toppings and a drink.

Tickets are $10, adults and $5, kids (10 and under). Carry outs are available.

