North Union 3, West Hancock 0
The West Hancock volleyball team was swept on Tuesday night by North Union, as the Eagles lost in straight sets by scores of 26-24, 25-16, and 25-12. The loss dropped the Eagles to 1-3 on the season.
Their next match will be on Thursday, against North Iowa.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.