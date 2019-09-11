North Union 3, West Hancock 0

The West Hancock volleyball team was swept on Tuesday night by North Union, as the Eagles lost in straight sets by scores of 26-24, 25-16, and 25-12. The loss dropped the Eagles to 1-3 on the season. 

Their next match will be on Thursday, against North Iowa. 

