West Hancock 3, Eagle Grove 0

The West Hancock volleyball swept aside Eagle Grove on Tuesday, winning in three sets by scores of 25-12, 25-20, and 25-13. 

It was the first victory of the season for the Eagles. They will play again on Thursday, against Garner-Hayfield-Ventura. 

