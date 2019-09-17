Joshua Stromer, a West Hancock High School student, was recently named a semifinalist in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program.
Stromer has the opportunity to continue in the competition to be named a National Merit finalist.
In order to be named a finalist, a semifinalist must have an outstanding academic record throughout high school, be endorsed and recommended by a high school officials, write an essay and earn SAT scores that confirm the student’s earlier performance on the qualifying tests.
Finalist for 2020 will be named between April and July of next year.
