West Hancock 47, GT/RA 0
The West Hancock football team shut out its opponent for the second straight week, this time beating GT/RA by a score of 47-0. It is a tall task to stop the Eagles' impressive rushing game, and GT/RA never had much of a chance.
Senior Josef Smith led the way on offense for the Eagles, finishing with 160 yards on 14 carries, and one touchdown. Senior Tate Hagen was close behind, with 127 yards on 20 carries, and rushing touchdown, while Cole Kelly took the ball 12 times for 94 yards and two rushing touchdowns.
With the win, top-ranked West Hancock improved to 8-0 on the season, and clinched a share of the district title. They will attempt to win it outright next Friday, when they take on Belmond-Klemme.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.