West Hancock 48, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 26
Three West Hancock backs eclipsed 100 yards rushing as the top-rated (Class A) Eagles rolled to a 48-26 win over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura in its season opener on Friday.
Tate Hagen totaled 196 yards on the ground with three scores while Josef Smith had 123 yards and Cole Kelly added 114.
Both Smith and Kelly rushed for touchdowns.
Hagen also led the West Hancock defense with eight tackles.
The Eagles finished the game with 440 yards on the ground and 497 total yards.
West Hancock (1-0) travels to Emmetsburg on Friday while the Cardinals (0-1) head to Humboldt.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.