West Hancock 48, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 26

Three West Hancock backs eclipsed 100 yards rushing as the top-rated (Class A) Eagles rolled to a 48-26 win over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura in its season opener on Friday.

Tate Hagen totaled 196 yards on the ground with three scores while Josef Smith had 123 yards and Cole Kelly added 114.

Both Smith and Kelly rushed for touchdowns.

Hagen also led the West Hancock defense with eight tackles.

The Eagles finished the game with 440 yards on the ground and 497 total yards.

West Hancock (1-0) travels to Emmetsburg on Friday while the Cardinals (0-1) head to Humboldt.

