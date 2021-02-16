The West Hancock girls basketball team bounced back from a tough loss to Bishop Garrigan last week with a 22-point thrashing of Newman Catholic last Monday night.

The Eagles took down the Knights, 68-46, thanks in large part to six 3-pointers from Kennedy Kelly.

Kelly led the team with 22 points, while senior Rachel Leerar put up 15 points in her second game back in the lineup. For Newman Catholic, senior Kealan Curley led the offense with double-double, with 14 points and 13 rebounds.

With the win, the Eagles improved to 18-5, while the Knights fell to 11-10.

FOREST CITY

Forest City 56, Belmond-Klemme 43: The Forest City girls basketball team played well against Belmond-Klemme last Tuesday night. The Indians beat the Broncos, 56-43, to improve to 15-7 on the year.

The Indians trailed by one point at halftime, but outscored the Broncos, 22-10, in the third quarter to put the game out of reach.

Junior Shaye Dillavou led the Indians with 21 points. Senior Ellie Caylor had 14 points and senior Kaylee Miller had 13 points.

