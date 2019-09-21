West Hancock 42, Forest City 7
The West Hancock football team continued its dominant season with a 42-7 win over Forest City on Friday, as the Eagles improved to 4-0 on the season.
Running backs Tate Hagen and Cole Kelly each had big days on the ground for West Hancock. Hagen ran the ball 30 times for 116 yards and three touchdowns. Kelly also scored three touchdowns, doing so on 18 carries and 116 yards.
Forest City scored on a 41 yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Carter Bruckhoff to wide receiver Xavier Holland. Bruckhoff threw the ball seven times, and finished with three completions, for 64 yards.
The Indians will play next week at New Hampton, while the Eagles will travel to Bishop Garrigan.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.