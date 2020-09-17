 Skip to main content
West Hancock drops three of four matches at tournament
Sept. 12

The West Hancock volleyball team dropped three of its four matches at the Central Springs tournament on Saturday, as the Eagles only victory came in a 2-1 win against Rockford. Ann Horstman finished the day with a team-high 17 kills. 

With the victory, the Eagles snapped a five-game losing streak, and now sit at 2-10 on the year. They will play on Tuesday, against Forest City. 

Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz. 

