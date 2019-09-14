West Fork 35, Central Springs 0
The West Fork football team scored a dominating win over Central Springs on Friday night, as the Warhawks beat the Panthers by a decisive 35-0 score.
It was the first win of the season for the Warhawks, who now stand at 1-2. They will play again on Friday, against Nashua-Plainfield. For the Panthers, the loss dropped them to 1-2 on the season. Their next game will come Friday, against Newman Catholic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.