West Fork 35, Central Springs 0

The West Fork football team scored a dominating win over Central Springs on Friday night, as the Warhawks beat the Panthers by a decisive 35-0 score. 

It was the first win of the season for the Warhawks, who now stand at 1-2. They will play again on Friday, against Nashua-Plainfield. For the Panthers, the loss dropped them to 1-2 on the season. Their next game will come Friday, against Newman Catholic. 

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments