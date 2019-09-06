West Fork 3, Northwood-Kensett 1
The West Fork volleyball came out on top in four sets over Northwood-Kensett on Thursday night, as the Warhawks got their first win of the season.
Senior Emily Caspers led the team with 14 kills in the night, with 41 attack attempts. Senior Emily Laudner had five kills, but made her mark with 23 assists. Caspers, sophomore Maddie Hubka, and senior Sadie Latham all finished in double digits in digs, as Hubka led the team with 15.
West Fork will play its next match on Tuesday, against Newman Catholic. Northwood-Kensett is now 1-3 on the year, and will play on Tuesday, against Rockford.
