West Fork 16, Nashua-Plainfield 0

The West Fork football team shut out Nashua-Plainfield on Friday, as the Warhawks improved to 2-2 on the season with a 16-0 win over the Huskies. 

West Fork will play again on Friday, when they travel to Belmond-Klemme.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments