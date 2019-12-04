West Fork 76, Clear Lake 70
The West Fork boys basketball team open its season at home with a close victory against Clear Lake on Tuesday.
After being outscored by the Lions 32-28 in the first half, the Warhawks built a six point lead by the end of the third quarter. West Fork maintained its lead as both teams posted 22 fourth-quarter points.
Junior Jakob Washington led scoring with 21 points, shooting 8-12 from the field. Washington also pulled down 14 rebounds.
Clear Lake senior Jaylen DeVries scored 24 points and posted 17 rebounds.
West Fork will play at home against Rockford on Friday. Clear Lake will play Clarion-Goldfield-Dows at home on Friday.
