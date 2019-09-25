The West Fork boy's cross country team dominated its own West Fork Cross Country Invitational on Monday at the Linn Grove Golf Course.
The Warhawks had 43 points, besting second-place finisher Newman Catholic by 28 points by placing three runners in the Top 10, including junior Jakob Washington, who placed third in the meet with a time of 17:10.
Other Top 10 finishers for West fork were senior Josh Reiter (18:01) and junior Ren Heimer (18:05).
Forest City sophomore Joey Hovinga won the meet with a time of 12:13, while Central springs sophomore Bryce McDonough placed second (17:06), Newman Catholic senior Brandon Petree placed fourth (17:19) and Central Springs Clayton McDonough finished fifth (17:30).
Here is how the teams finished: West Fork (43), Newman Catholic (71), Central Springs (72), Forest City (87), North Butler (114), Lake Mills (153), North Iowa (172), Belmond-Klemme (216).
GIRLS
On the girls side, Newman Catholic took first place with 31 points, followed by West Fork with 57 points.
North Iowa senior Lindsey Davidson won the girls invitational race with a time of 20:30, while West Fork sophomore Kacie Eisentragger (21:24) finished second, Newman Catholic senior Chloe Nelson (21:38) placed third, West fork sophomore Mycah Weaver (21:58) in fourth and Newman Catholic junior Lilly Stockberger (22:14) rounding out the top five finishers.
Team finishes: Newman Catholic (31), West Fork (57), Forest City (76), North Iowa (109), Central Springs (130), Belmond-Klemme (154), and North Butler (170).
