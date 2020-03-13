Weather Outlook: Snow to make another return to Iowa
Weather Outlook: Snow to make another return to Iowa

National Weather Service

Winter weather may not be done with Iowa just yet.

Light rain and snow are expected to move across the state late Friday evening into Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Luckily (or tragically?) for Mason City, like much of the north central Iowa area, snow accumulations, if they occur, should be less than an inch between 9 and 11 a.m. The chance of precipitation is 20 percent. Saturday morning. Saturday has an anticipated high near 38 degrees and a low of 25, while Sunday has a high of 43 and a low around 30.

Statewide, the highest snow accumulations are anticipated to be between 1 and 3 inches, with much of that occurring in central and southwest Iowa.

By Saturday afternoon and into Sunday, most of that accumulated snow will likely melt off.

