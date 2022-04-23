Update: Severe weather threat ends for Mason City, rain continues

8:00 p.m. Update: The storms have pushed off to the east and the severe thunderstorm warning has expired for Mason City. An area of light to moderate rain continues across the city and it could linger for a few hours. No additional severe thunderstorms are expected tonight now that the cold front has cleared us though.

7:30 p.m. Update: Storms are peaking over Mason City now. Very heavy rain and lightning are occurring across the city. Wind gusts up to 60 mph are still possible. Continue to remain indoors until this storm passes.

7:00 p.m. Update: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Mason City until 7:30 p.m. In addition to heavy rain and lightning, wind gusts up to 60 mph are expected. Remain indoors until this line of storms passes.

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.