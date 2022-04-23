 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Update: Severe weather threat ends for Mason City, rain continues

  • Updated
  • 0
Iowa Warning

8:00 p.m. Update: The storms have pushed off to the east and the severe thunderstorm warning has expired for Mason City. An area of light to moderate rain continues across the city and it could linger for a few hours. No additional severe thunderstorms are expected tonight now that the cold front has cleared us though.

7:30 p.m. Update: Storms are peaking over Mason City now. Very heavy rain and lightning are occurring across the city. Wind gusts up to 60 mph are still possible. Continue to remain indoors until this storm passes.

7:00 p.m. Update: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Mason City until 7:30 p.m. In addition to heavy rain and lightning, wind gusts up to 60 mph are expected. Remain indoors until this line of storms passes.

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch now: Rain likely for all of Iowa Wednesday

Watch now: Rain likely for all of Iowa Wednesday

Showers and storms are expected across the state today, but some are in for a wetter day than others. Track the rain hour by hour and see when our best chance of rain is in our latest forecast video.

Tornado confirmed near Iowa town; others reported

Tornado confirmed near Iowa town; others reported

Up to 10 tornadoes were reported across mostly the northern half of Iowa, the weather service said, but only ones near Logan in western Iowa and near Stacyville and St. Ansgar in northeastern Iowa have been confirmed.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News