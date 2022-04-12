Update: All warnings cancelled for Mason City, but rain chance continues

10:50 p.m. Update: The severe thunderstorm warning has finally been cancelled. The severe weather threat has come to an end, but mostly light to moderate rain will linger for a few more hours. Use caution driving late tonight and early Wednesday morning as there could be some water covered roads in poorly drained and low lying areas. Looking dry for the morning commute, but another round of showers will work over us during the late morning and early afternoon Wednesday before we completely dry out.

10:25 p.m. Update: Heavy rain and lightning continue. The severe thunderstorm warning has been extended once again until 10:45 p.m. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 60 mph are still possible. Minor flooding is also a possibility.

9:35 p.m. Update: The severe thunderstorm warning has been extended until 10:15 p.m. Heavy rain and lightning continue. Wind gusts up to 60 mph and quarter size hail are still possible.

9:15 p.m. Update: The threat for a tornado has come to an end and the tornado warning has been cancelled. However, wind gusts up to 60 mph and quarter size hail are still possible with an additional storm that is moving over the area. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 9:30 p.m. Continue to remain indoors until this storm passes. Minor structural damage and tree damage has been reported on the east side of the city.

9:00 p.m. Update: The tornado warning has been extended until 9:15 p.m. Power flashes are being reported on the northeast side of Mason City. Power lines have been reported down along Highway 18 just to the south of the city. At least two homes were damaged by this storm in Humboldt County.

8:30 p.m. Update: A Tornado Warning is in effect for Mason City until 9 p.m. There have been multiple reports of a tornado and tree damage associated with the storm approaching the city. The storm is also producing up to golf ball size hail. Seek shelter in an interior room on the lowest floor of your home immediately.

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

