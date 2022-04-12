Tornado warning cancelled for Mason City, but severe thunderstorm warning continues until 9:30 p.m.

9:15 p.m. Update: The threat for a tornado has come to an end and the tornado warning has been cancelled. However, wind gusts up to 60 mph and quarter size hail are still possible with an additional storm that is moving over the area. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 9:30 p.m. Continue to remain indoors until this storm passes.

9:00 p.m. Update: The tornado warning has been extended until 9:15 p.m. Power flashes are being reported on the northeast side of Mason City. Power lines have been reported down along Highway 18 just to the south of the city. At least two homes were damaged by this storm in Humboldt County.

8:30 p.m. Update: A Tornado Warning is in effect for Mason City until 9 p.m. There have been multiple reports of a tornado and tree damage associated with the storm approaching the city. The storm is also producing up to golf ball size hail. Seek shelter in an interior room on the lowest floor of your home immediately.

