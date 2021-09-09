This evening's outlook for Mason City: Clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City Friday. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 9, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
