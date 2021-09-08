Sep. 8, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

Mason City's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Mason City will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.