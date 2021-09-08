Mason City's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Mason City will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 8, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
