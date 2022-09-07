Mason City's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Mason City area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 7, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
