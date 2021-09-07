Mason City's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mason City community. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 7, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
