Sep. 6, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

Mason City's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible late. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Mason City will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.