This evening in Mason City: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Monday, it will be a warm day in Mason City. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 4, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
