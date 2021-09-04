Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mason City area. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 4, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
